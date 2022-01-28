The Black Door reopens this weekend for the first time in 22 months

After nearly two years with their doors closed, The Black Door is finally reopening.

It has been a long and gruelling two years for hospitality; while some clubs and restaurants have been able to reopen intermittently, others have not. The Black Door, known as a premier late-night bar, is one such spot that hasn't reopened since coronavirus hit in 2020. Now, with the most recent lifting of restrictions, The Black Door reopens for the first time in 22 months.

During their many months being closed, The Black Door did Instagram live events instead of their regular in person events. In November 2021, when nightclubs were given the green light to reopen, The Black Door began to prepare its return, only to scrap these plans when new restrictions came in.

Now 22 months into Miss Rona's unwelcome stay, The Black Door finally reopens.

They took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the good news. Tonight, Friday the 28th January, The Black Door is back in business and we could not be happier for them after all the uncertainty of the last two years. Coppers also returned this week, proving that Dublin is well and truly healing.

As always, The Black Door is strictly over 28s, with a neat dress code in place. Time to throw your glad rags on and dance the night away.

Doors open at 9pm.

Header image via Instagram/blackdoor58

