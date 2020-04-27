This is normally a four in the morning delicacy for me but these DIY Doner Kebabs are extremely good.

I was surprised at how easy it is to make and how perfectly it turns out.

You can really pretend you're on a night out making these after a few beers.

What you need:

400g x Lamb mince

1tsp x Cumin

1tsp x Coriander

1/2 tsp x Onion salt

1/2 tsp x Paprika

1/2 tsp x Pepper

Lettuce

Chilli Sauce

Pickled Slaw

Pittas

Yoghurt

Onion

How to do it:

1) Put your mince in a bowl and add the pepper, paprika, onion salt, coriander, cumin and mix together with your hands.

2) Grease a loaf tin with oil.

3) Put your mix into the tin and mash down until it's completely compressed.

4) Put in the oven for 30-35mins at 200c.

5) When it is ready, leave it out to cool for a couple of minutes.

6) Place your pittas in the oven for 4 minutes and then fill with lettuce, pickled slaw, and red onion.

7) Carve your meat into thin strips and put them into your pitta.

8) Top with yoghurt and chilli sauce.