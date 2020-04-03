Dubs fans will gather this weekend to watch the epic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin v Kerry is the kind of GAA rivalry that no lockdown will ever dampen and this Sunday fans will reflect on one of their most epic meetings.

TG4 will be showing the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry this Sunday and to mark the screening, social media's premier Dubs fan page has called on supporters to don their colours and gather in their living rooms.

Barry Fennell of Hill 16 Army has created an event which will see Dubs fans watch the classic game from the comfort of their sofa, all the while sending photos in and commenting on the action. Barry has called on supporters to 'send in photos of you with your colours on, comment on the page as you normally would on a matchday and get the family involved.'

An idea for us all to maybe enjoy, look forward to and a bit of welcome distraction. This Sunday afternoon @SportTG4 are showing the epic Dublin v Kerry All Ireland Semi Final from 2013 at 3.25pm. What if we all put on our jerseys, hats, scarves, the lot, grab a few drinks 1/2 — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) April 3, 2020

He also promises to post photos and updates as the game unfolds. Without wanting to give too much away, Dublin looked dead and buried as they sought to reclaim the Sam Maguire they had won two years previously. If you can't remember much else, you'll just have to tune in to TG4 on Sunday at 3.25pm to see what happened.

You can join in the craic with Barry and the rest of the Dublin fans via this link.



