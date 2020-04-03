Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dubs fans will gather this weekend to watch the epic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

By James Fenton

April 3, 2020 at 12:52pm

Share:

Dublin v Kerry is the kind of GAA rivalry that no lockdown will ever dampen and this Sunday fans will reflect on one of their most epic meetings.

TG4 will be showing the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry this Sunday and to mark the screening, social media's premier Dubs fan page has called on supporters to don their colours and gather in their living rooms.

Barry Fennell of Hill 16 Army has created an event which will see Dubs fans watch the classic game from the comfort of their sofa, all the while sending photos in and commenting on the action. Barry has called on supporters to 'send in photos of you with your colours on, comment on the page as you normally would on a matchday and get the family involved.'

He also promises to post photos and updates as the game unfolds. Without wanting to give too much away, Dublin looked dead and buried as they sought to reclaim the Sam Maguire they had won two years previously. If you can't remember much else, you'll just have to tune in to TG4 on Sunday at 3.25pm to see what happened.

You can join in the craic with Barry and the rest of the Dublin fans via this link.

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

Register For Our 'Mum Talks From Home' Event

Seven enthralling sport documentaries that are available on Netflix

These homemade power bars are perfect when you are looking for a little treat

Irish rugby star Sean O'Brien praised for kind gesture to Dublin nurses

You may also love

Register For Our 'Mum Talks From Home' Event

Seven enthralling sport documentaries that are available on Netflix

These homemade power bars are perfect when you are looking for a little treat

Cirque du Soleil has launched weekly screenings of its world famous shows

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy