Irish artists create 'Streetpiece' colouring book of well-known street art

Featuring work from a number of well-known names in the street art world, Streetpiece hopes to bring "outdoor art, indoors".

Some of Ireland's top street artists have come together to release a free online colouring book template. Aptly called the Streetpiece colouring book, it's based on actual street art from around the country.

We may not be able to roam the streets and enjoy it in person but this will definitely help to keep the creative juices flowing... and colouring is a great home comfort when you need a bit of peace and quiet.

People can use the finished pieces as inspiration or choose to go rogue and create their own versions instead, opting for different colour schemes and patterns - there are no rules. An array of Irish artists have submitted black and white versions of their work for the project as have many international artists - Signs of Power, Shane Sutton and ADW amongst them.

According to Danleo, another participating artist in the project: "It's a great way for people and children to learn about art", adding that there is also an app called Autodesk that allows people to do the sketches on their phones or computers.

You can have a browse through all the artwork on the project's Instagram page but the artists are encouraging people to download from their Facebook page instead as the quality is better.