WATCH: People from 10 countries join Dublin's Casual Choir for moving rendition of U2 song

Dublin's Casual Choir has released the first finished product of its 'sofa sessions' series which allows people to take part while in social isolation.

A few weeks ago, the Casual Choir invited people to contribute to a rendition of U2's One by sending in recordings of themselves singing the song from the comfort of their homes. The response was massive and not only limited to Ireland, with people from 10 other countries taking part - Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, UAE, the UK, Uruguay and the USA.

The finished product is now here with the footage tied together by poignant examples of how Covid-19 is affecting people including deserted streets and empty supermarket shelves. Such is the popularity of the clip since it was released that U2 have even shared it on their own Twitter page.

It's just the tonic we need as we enter another week of uncertainty and you can check out the video in full below...

R