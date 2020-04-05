You can now take part in a virtual Harry Potter escape room

First, we heard that JK Rowling has launched a new Harry Potter at Home hub and now this? Looks like all we'll have all our HP needs covered while isolating at home.

Created by Sydney Krawiec, a youth services librarian at Peters Township Public Library in Pennsylvania, this virtual Harry Potter escape room is the coolest thing Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans (in our opinion).

Called the Hogwarts Digital Escape Room, the game lets you and your friends roam the grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - putting your Harry Potter trivia to the test.

Players begin as first-year students. Having just been sorted into your dream house, you find yourself back in the common room getting to know your new classmates. The house prefect turns up to tell you that you have a fun team building activity to complete before you get too settled.

Working with your roommate you must try to solve the clues and escape. Without magic of course... but seeing as we're all muggles anyway, that shouldn't be too much of a deterrent.

The escape room takes about 15 minutes to play and can be done as a group or as an individual - you can even compete against your friends and see who completes it first. Very tri-wizard tournament-esque (though much less dangerous).

