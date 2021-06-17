Dublin Fire Brigade unveil new-look truck emblazoned in Pride colours

By James Fenton

June 17, 2021 at 4:49pm

Dublin Fire Brigade have unveiled a fire truck wrapped in the Pride colours.

The new-look truck was launched at the Mansion House today and will be based at DFB HQ on Townsend Street. A press release says that 'Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) have unveiled a Fire Appliance wrapped in Dublin Pride colours at the Mansion House this morning.

'The fire appliance, which is based in the Brigade’s Head Quarters on Townsend Street, will be responding to emergency calls across the city centre. Dublin’s Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, Firefighters and Officers from DFB and CEO of Dublin Pride gathered for the launch.'

The truck features the slogan 'Fire doesn’t discriminate. Neither do we.' and the new look will remain on its exterior for two weeks.

Greg O’Dwyer of DFB said: “Dublin Fire Brigade have been involved with Dublin Pride for the past number of years and we are delighted to unveil this Fire Appliance as a visible symbol of support for the celebration of Pride. We carry the same care and respect for all citizens and visitors to Dublin without discrimination. As an organisation, we too have a responsibility to ensure a workplace founded on equality without fear of discrimination.”

