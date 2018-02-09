Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up

"What's a Solange?"

Screen Shot 2018 02 09 At 21 05 06

People giving out and people giving out about people giving out. Welcome to 2018, everybody. 

The line-up for Longitude 2018 was announced earlier today to much fanfare from some and to much confusion from others. Topping the bill will be Solange (Beyoncé's sister, we think), Travis Scott (we know this one! Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, right?) and J.Cole (not the footballer).

Generation gaps have been around for well, generations, but it seems anyone born before 1988 is only realising that once you get to a certain age, life, and music, moves on without you. 

There was plenty of reaction from 'old' folks on Twitter who just couldn't get their head around not knowing any of the acts. 

Let's start with this thoroughly confusing thread...

Ah Travis, yes. Wait...

Nobody knows how to feel...

The nation is divided...

Happy birthday to you...

Same.

Solange, yeah of course...

We shouldn't be made feel this way...

Good one, Dad...

That's better!

Touché...

Is there any chance of some Bon Jovi?

Sounds fair...

The festival will be over by the time people stop arguing...

