14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up

People giving out and people giving out about people giving out. Welcome to 2018, everybody.

The line-up for Longitude 2018 was announced earlier today to much fanfare from some and to much confusion from others. Topping the bill will be Solange (Beyoncé's sister, we think), Travis Scott (we know this one! Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, right?) and J.Cole (not the footballer).

🚨🚨🚨 Here are the first round of acts for #Longitude2018!



Tickets on sale 9am Friday 16th February 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hk1GgcjAw5 — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) February 9, 2018

Generation gaps have been around for well, generations, but it seems anyone born before 1988 is only realising that once you get to a certain age, life, and music, moves on without you.



There was plenty of reaction from 'old' folks on Twitter who just couldn't get their head around not knowing any of the acts.

Let's start with this thoroughly confusing thread...

Just in case anyone thinks I'm playing the 'who are these musicians' card for some sort of cool points or to dismiss current culture... I'm not. Let me go through the #Longtitude line-up one by one and be utterly frank and honest with you about how little I know of each act. pic.twitter.com/8ybVAKTMv2 — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) February 9, 2018

Ah Travis, yes. Wait...

No idea what's going on here. The only act I recognise is Travis and turns out it's not even them. Also 'The Internet' is performing? Do we all have to show up on stage? Shaquille O'Neal is some get tbf. pic.twitter.com/nJujW4nQus — Mark Farrelly (@MarkFarrelly131) February 9, 2018

Nobody knows how to feel...

I am not one bit proud, nor am i ashamed of the fact I have never heard of any of the line-up at #Longitude — Bill Whelan (@iambill84) February 9, 2018

The nation is divided...

The reaction to the Longitude has been more starkly divided into "This is amazing" and " I've never heard of any of these acts" than I've seen before. — Richy Craven (@RichyCraven) February 9, 2018

Happy birthday to you...

Knowing virtually none of the acts announced for this years Longitude is really adding to my pre-birthday existential crisis. #thekidsarewrong — Sophia Cadogan (@sophiacadogan) February 9, 2018

Same.

What’s after happening to Longitude? Who are these people? 🤮 https://t.co/6RyL0mogT2 — Marc (@MarcThomas442) February 9, 2018

Solange, yeah of course...

You know you’re uncool when the only act you know at Longitude is Solange. I was there a few years ago!! #losttouchwiththemusicscene https://t.co/TOgVdA5anX — Katrina Doran (@KatrinaMTDoran) February 9, 2018

We shouldn't be made feel this way...

In school today the girls were so excited for the longitude acts...... I was too ashamed to say I only know big shaq😂😂 — Meabh O Riordan (@meabh_riordan) February 9, 2018

Good one, Dad...

Longitude? more like Latitude😂😂😂👌😭 pic.twitter.com/jkAbXVlxjq — Is it Steven or Stephen? (@GhostieCraic) February 9, 2018

That's better!

Fixed the #longitude lineup for everyone complaining about it. pic.twitter.com/RfWXGWraCn — Sean Conroy (@DeadlySean) February 9, 2018

Touché...

I've never heard of most of the people complaining about The Longitude lineup. — 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@edsongsofpraise) February 9, 2018

Is there any chance of some Bon Jovi?

your da is not happy with that longitude lineup and is furious festival organisers haven't catered to him and his 3 other 40 year old mates — c o l (@bigcolnev) February 9, 2018

Sounds fair...

I know this is a bit of a shock coming from the mayor of Indie Boi City™️ over here but the Longitude line up is good and different and I can’t believe there’s so many people giving out as if there aren’t already about 15 different festivals in Ireland with mainly guitar bands — Ste (@notstelfc) February 9, 2018

The festival will be over by the time people stop arguing...

People giving out about people who like the longitude line up, people do have different music tastes now hush up — daddy doo (@megandecourcey) February 9, 2018

