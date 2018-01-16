Music

U2 Announce Dublin And Belfast Gigs For 'eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE' Tour

They're coming home.

Fear not if you thought that Bono's performance at Shane McGowan's party would be the last you'd see of him for a while in the capital.

U2 have confirmed some European tour dates and thankfully, Dublin and Belfast are on the list.

Live Nation and MCD have confirmed dates for the European leg of U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour on Tuesday morning.

It will kick off in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 2 at the BOK Centre.

They will also play: Cologne, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Milan, Manchester and London.

But, most importantly, special home shows are in the pipeline for Dublin and Belfast and although details and dates haven't been finalised, you know it's going to be epic. 

Could it be a few nights at the 3Arena or will it be one stormer of a gig in Croke Park?

Tickets for the U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE European Tour will go on sale on Friday, January 26 and there will be a public ticket limit of four tickets per person.

Subscribers to U2.com will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets from Thursday, January 18 at 10am to Saturday January 20 at 5pm.

The list of shows for Ireland, UK and Europe are as follows (don't worry, Dublin and Belfast dates will be added to that list really soon):

  • August 31 - Berlin, DE  - Mercedes-Benz Arena  
  • September 4 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
  • September 8 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena
  • September 9 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena
  • September 16 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
  • September 20 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Arena
  • September 29 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
  • October 3 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena
  • October 7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
  • October 11 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
  • October 12 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
  • October 19 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
  • October 23 - London, UK - The O2  

May the odds (of getting a ticket) be ever in your favour.

