PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight

They joined the stage for Shane McGowan's 60th concert

Well, well, wellllll. Didn't we and other thousands of disappointed fans REALLY miss out on the concert of a lifetime tonight?

To celebrate the iconic Shane McGowan's 60th birthday, Johnny Depp, Shane MacGowan, Nick Cave, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, Glen Hansard, and many more ah-mazing musicians took to the stage at the National Concert Hall in Dublin tonight, with some very special guests. 

From A Pair of Brown Eyes to Fairytale of New York, Shane MacGowan is considered a poet of modern music and one of the great international songwriters, and the concert was curated in collaboration with Shane. 

Tonight's concert saw his collaborators, friends, artists who admire his work and those who have been influenced by him come together to sing these great songs. 

Update 11.30pm: the birthday boy himself, Shane McGowan was on stage singing Summer in Siam with Nick Cave.

President Michael D Higgins also presented Shane with a lifetime achievement award AND the crowd sung happy birthday to him. Amazing.

President of ireland gives shane lifetime achievement award🍀

A post shared by Janelle Best (@desertstars) on

Sinead O'Connor wowed the crowd after the interval with a performance that received a standing ovation 

Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neil joined forces to belt out Fairytale of New York...

And JANEY MACK... It's Bono and Johnny Depp singing Rainy Night In Soho 

A post shared by U2 Valencia (@u2valencia) on

Earlier in the night lucky ticket holders were treated to performances by Cait O'Riardan, and Finbar Furey, among others. 

Wow. We can only imagine the atmosphere in there this evening - surrounded by musical legends, a concert celebrating Shane McGowan and at the same time performed in tribute to Dolores O'Riordan. 

This is one night that will never by forgotten by anyone in the crowd.

What a lineup...

