Ben Dunne Gyms give detail of measures being taken upon reopening

Ben Dunne Gyms have informed their members of plans to reopen and the health and safety measures that will be in place, meaning some massive changes for members.

In an email to members, they said, "We are currently preparing a plan to reopen Ben Dunne Gyms. We are starting with Blanchardstown, which is undergoing changes to ensure we can reopen safely for both members and staff."

According to the email, the changes mean making certain gym facilities unavailable to members, such as the pool, steam room and jacuzzi as well as changing facilities, showers, studios, classes and spinning.

The email also says:

"Lockers will be provided on the gym floor. We will expect people to arrive ready to workout in the appropriate attire and when finished, leave the gym to shower at home or work.

"We plan to have the gym open between September and October this year. Depending on how this gym performs, we will look at the reopening of other gyms on a phased basis."

They also gave an update on direct debit memberships, saying that "payments are frozen and will only be reactivated as the gyms reopen."

On the issue of annual memberships, gym bosses said that "time will be added to your membership for any period that we are closed. You can also request a refund for the appropriate amount of your remaining membership."

Need some inspiration for what to get up to at home? Make sure you sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts Newsletter. You'll get some of the most delicious recipes, some class home workouts, TV recommendations, entertainment news and more.

READ NEXT: Dublin included in new thunderstorm warning with 'severe downpours' expected