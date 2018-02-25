News

Blanchardstown Residents Were Evacuated By The Army Bomb Squad Last Night

The incident took place around 10pm

Bomb Disposal

A Blanchardstown estate was evacuated last night in what is believed to be a bomb scare.

While the cause has not yet been confirmed, the Army Bomb Disposal Unit arrived in Corduff estate in response to a potential threat which necessitated the removal of the residents from their homes and the cordoning off of the street around 10pm.

According to the chairperson of the Corduff Grove & Park Residents Association, a member of the Army Bomb Disposal Unit revealed that at least two viable explosive devices where removed from the scene.

More on this as we have it.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

