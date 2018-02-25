Blanchardstown Residents Were Evacuated By The Army Bomb Squad Last Night

A Blanchardstown estate was evacuated last night in what is believed to be a bomb scare.

While the cause has not yet been confirmed, the Army Bomb Disposal Unit arrived in Corduff estate in response to a potential threat which necessitated the removal of the residents from their homes and the cordoning off of the street around 10pm.

Shocked to hear that families are being evacuated from their homes in Corduff. I hope this is just a hoax and they can get back to their home this evening. This is unacceptable! #dubw — Cllr. Paul Donnelly (@PaulDonnellySF) February 24, 2018

Bomb scare in Corduff Grove this evening. Gardaí still in the area. — Corduff R.A (@corduff_R_A) February 24, 2018

Army bomb squad and Gardaí are currently at the scene. Houses have been evacuated ! — Corduff R.A (@corduff_R_A) February 24, 2018

According to the chairperson of the Corduff Grove & Park Residents Association, a member of the Army Bomb Disposal Unit revealed that at least two viable explosive devices where removed from the scene.

More on this as we have it.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here