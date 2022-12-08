Christmas at Dublin Castle returns today with some walk up spaces available

The eagerly anticipated traditional alpine market makes its return to the historic courtyards of Dublin Castle today.

After tickets flying out earlier this year Christmas at Dublin Castle opens officially today, bringing with it a village of stalls selling decorative crafts, gifts and plenty of food options.

Visitors to Christmas at the Castle will be able to enjoy the vintage funfair on site, along with evening music performances ranging from choral arrangements to festive rock music.

While the market is completely free it is a ticketed event, and it sold out quickly when tickets were released in November. Last Friday, 10,000 spare tickets were released for the event but they too were quickly snapped up, leaving many disappointed.

If you didn't get your hands on a ticket this year, all hope's not lost - organisers have said they'll aim to facilitate a small number of walk-ups as capacity allows throughout each day. Not a guarantee, but definitely worth popping the head up if you're in town and have a bit of time on your hands. The event runs from 8 December to 21 December from 14:00 to 21:30 daily with a minimum of two and a maximum of three sessions per day.

For those who were lucky enough to nab a ticket, additional information about food stalls, musical acts and more is available HERE.

