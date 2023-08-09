Dublin Airport secures High Court stay on night flights' order

The order hoped to seriously restrict the number of night flights.

Earlier this month, Fingal County Council (FCC) ordered the Dublin Airport operator to restrict the number of night time flights from the new runway due to the amount of noise complaints.

The number of night flights, meaning flights that occur between 11pm and 7am, was exceeding the maximum of 65 over a 92-day period, which breached the conditions of the runway's planning permission.

Following an investigation from the Planning Authority, Dublin Airport was ordered to reduce this number within as little as six weeks.

However, Dublin Airport has since secured a temporary High Court stay on the night flights' order which allows them more time to apply for a judicial review. Upon receiving the order from FCC, the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) CEO Kenny Jacobs believed the order would lower the number of night flights taking place even before the North runway opened.

According to RTÉ News, the order would affect as many as 4,400 flights, and disrupt more than 700,000 passengers between now and the middle of September.

The court stay prevents the FCC order on Dublin Airport from being implemented. However, if the FCC apply for the stay to be lifted, they could with 48 hours notice.

RTÉ reports that Mr Justice Conor Dignam has put the case back for mention again on 14 November.

