Dublin Fire Brigade issue warning regarding Christmas lights

By Kat O'Connor

December 12, 2023 at 10:15am

Be sure to give those lights a check before wrapping them around your tree.

With Christmas just around the corner and our homes are now full of decorations, Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning to the public about their Christmas lights.

As magical as they look, decorations do come with a lot of risks, and Dublin Fire Brigade have urged the public to be careful and keep an eye on their lights as there could be a dangerous hazard that may cause a fire.

The public has been advised to go through their sets of lights to check for twists, kinks, loose connections, and worn insulation.

“Before placing lights on your tree, take the time to check them. Look for twists, kinks, loose connections, and worn insulation,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.

“If you find any of the above, throw them out. When purchasing, buy from a reputable seller, look for the CE mark, and opt for LED lights,” they added.

They have also urged the public to start using LED candles this Christmas.

Far too many home fires break out because candles are put in dangerous places like near a curtain or beside deodorant cans.

The Dublin Fire Brigade team stressed, “Always be sure to place a lit candle in a safe place. Away from curtains, blinds, deodorant cans, and other combustibles Consider an LED candle, they’re far safer.”

This article originally appeared on HER 

Header images via Instagram / DFB & Getty

