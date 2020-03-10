Gardai investigating theft of anti-infection masks from Dublin hospital

Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating an incident in which a number of anti-infection masks were stolen from a hospital in south Dublin.

The incident is believed to have taken place between February 27 and 28 at a Rathgar hospital.

Gardai from Rathmines Garda Station are now investigating the theft and are appealing for information.

A Garda spokesperson told Lovin Dublin: "Gardaí in Rathmines are investigating an incident of theft that occurred between the 27th and 28th of February 2020 at a Hospital in Rathgar, Co. Dublin. A quantity of anti-infection masks were taken from the premises. Investigation ongoing.

"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Rathmines 01 666 6700 at or any Garda station."

The incident comes amid the growing coronavirus crisis in Ireland; with several pharmacies selling out of anti-infection masks, hand sanitiser and disposable gloves.

At the time of writing, there are a total of 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Three new cases were confirmed on Monday evening - a female in the south of the country, a female in the west of the country and a female healthcare worker in the south of the country, all three of whom were in close contact with a confirmed case.