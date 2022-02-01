Gardaí search for 'group of male youths' that abused the cast and crew of The Lion King

The Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident that occurred at Dublin 2's Hanover Street East on Friday, 28th January 2022.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are investigating the incident which occurred before 11pm when "a number" of staff members from The Lion King production were subjected to verbal abuse.

The Gardaí are investigating reports that the abuse was conducted "by a group of male youths" after the staff members performance at The Bord Gáis.

"No arrests have been made to date," a Gardaí representative told the Lovin Media group, adding that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The Bord Gáis issued a statement following the racial abuse that took place after one of The Lion King's shows this week.

Of the incident, a representative from The Bord Gáis wrote:

"It is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on 31 December. Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemn all forms of discrimination. We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident. We also urge that those responsible be held accountable and have reported this incident to An Garda Síochána."

The Bord Gáis also spoke of The Lion King as a show; the beacon of hope it has been for "inclusion" and "optimism".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

