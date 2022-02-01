Cast and crew of The Lion King subjected to racial abuse following Dublin performance

The Bord Gáis made a statement after several of The Lion King cast and crew were subjected to racial abuse.

The Bord Gáis issued a statement following the racial abuse that took place after one of The Lion King's shows this week. The Disney Theatrical Production of The Lion King has been hugely successful since it started at the end of December, despite the hospitality restrictions that were in place for much of its January run. Tickets sold out quickly, and anyone who has seen the show gives it nothing but glowing reviews. The theatre show, as with the 1994 animated film, continues to entertain and amaze its audience.

Unfortunately despite the joy it has brought to Dublin, some of the performers and crew members suffered racial abuse when trying to travel home after the performance.

Of the incident, The Bord Gáis says this:

"It is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on 31 December. Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemn all forms of discrimination. We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident. We also urge that those responsible be held accountable and have reported this incident to An Garda Síochána."

The Bord Gáis also spoke of The Lion King as a show; the beacon of hope it has been for "inclusion" and "optimism". That the cast and crew should be subjected to something as vile as racial slurs is simply unacceptable. In response to the racial abuse, both Disney Theatrical Productions and the Bord Gáis will donate to the Irish Network Against Racism, in an effort to combat this kind of behaviour going forward.

Lovin Group have contacted An Garda Síochána for a statement on the incident.

