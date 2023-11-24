GoFundMe set up to buy Brazilian Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio a pint

At the time of writing, over €15k has been raised.

Following his heroic actions during a violent stabbing attack outside a Dublin primary school on Parnell Square, a GoFundMe has been set up to buy Brazilian Deliveroo driver Caio Benicio a pint.

The petition was uploaded to GoFundMe today (November 24)

"DELIVEROO DRIVER CAIO Benicio was on his motorbike when he saw a man with a knife attacking a young girl on Parnell Square East. Ciao got off his bike, took off his helmet, and hit the attacker with it. The man's a hero and the least we can do is buy him a pint so I'm asking you to donate the price of a pint of Guinness in your local to Caio so that he knows the people of Dublin appreciate him."

For anyone concerned about where the money is going, a note was made to say this:

"Aoife from gofundme has managed to get in touch with Caio and she's adding him as a beneficiary of this campaign so all of the money will be transferred directly to him. Thanks very much to everyone who has donated."

If you wish to donate, you can do so here.

