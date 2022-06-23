Head Concierge at The Shelbourne Denis O'Brien has passed away

"Clefs d’Or has lost a leader and Irish hospitality has lost an icon."

Les Clefs d'Or Ireland took to Facebook to announce the very sad news that Head Concierge at The Shelbourne, Denis O'Brien, has sadly passed away. They said this in their candid caption; "It is with the greatest sadness that today we have to announce the passing of our dearest friend and esteemed colleague Denis O’Brien."

They went on to discuss his life of service, beginning in Eyre Square Galway before moving onto The Central Hotel in Dublin and Druids Glen in Wicklow. Eventually Denis achieved the position "he was always destined for, Head Concierge at the Shelbourne Hotel".

Les Clefs d'Or Ireland spoke of his time at The Shelbourne, saying, "he established himself as the most sought out and recognisable Concierge on the island of Ireland with guests from across the globe loving his personality, professionalism and charm, consistently coming back for more." Their fondness for Denis was clear as they say, "to us, his friends and colleagues, he was a mentor, leader, trailblazer, confidant, wind up merchant and best friend, someone who inspired and to whom we aspired to be like."

They ended their post saying this:

"Clefs d’Or has lost a leader and Irish hospitality has lost an icon but his legacy is with the guests who have left Ireland having experienced the care and attention of one of our great ambassadors. RIP our dear friend."

The comments below the tribute post only reaffirm what a wonderful man Denis was.

RIP Denis Tc O”Brien @theshelbourne , a gentleman & a legend in our hospitality industry , will be missed . pic.twitter.com/dmJlmKos0K — Declan maxwell (@Declanmaxwell) June 22, 2022

People have taken to Twitter and Facebook to share their condolences and memories of Denis O'Brien. He is someone that Dublin will truly miss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Denis' family and friends at this sad time.

