A sparkling new interactive sculpture has been unveiled in Dublin's Docklands

Something to look out for the next time you're by City Quay.

A gorgeous new interactive sculpture has arrived in Dublin's Docklands, just in time for the darker nights and colder temperatures. The piece, which is named Pulse, was created by Irish artist Alva Gallagher, and was commissioned by Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council.

Pulse has a footprint of 30 square metres, and takes the form of a polished steel structure that supports a delicate mesh canopy, containing over 20,000 programmed LED lights. From sundown each evening, the interactive sculpture comes alive responding to human movement with light displays that mimic historic star constellations.

Alva Gallagher, who lives in Canada now but is an NCAD alumnus, said this of her sculpture:

"It’s an honour to have my work installed in such a prominent location. I wanted the shape of the piece to capture the essence of the dockers' legacy, depicting the timeless image of their net lines cast in suspended motion. The piece also mirrors the star constellation visible on the night of May 22nd, 1665 when the Liffey Ferry, affectionately known as The Dockers Taxi, embarked on its maiden voyage. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to leave a lasting artistic legacy within the docklands. I can't wait to see the public interact with pulse."

If you find yourself by Dublin's Docklands anytime soon, this interactive sculpture has opened to the public as of today, October 18th on City Quay.

Header image via Julien Behal

