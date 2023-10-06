New 99 bus route to operate through Phoenix Park

This will be the first bus service to operate through the park.

A new bus route through Phoenix Park, the 99, is set to start running from Sunday October 8.

Route 99 will operate from the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre seven days a week, from 9am until 6pm, every 30 minutes.

This new bus route through the park is running with the hope that there will be less need for private car usage in the area.

It will also make the park more accessible to people as an attraction - this is the first bus route to operate through the park. According to Bus Connects, Route 99 is part of the TFI 90 minute fare structure, but given the short distance, the standalone fare for adults is €1.30 and 65c for adults.

The new bus route will run between Parkgate Street and the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, via Chesterfield Avenue. There are stops close to popular visitor attractions like Dublin Zoo and the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, as well as Áras an Uachtaráin.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said this of the new bus route:

“This is a great service for everyone but it’s a particularly great service for families and children who can visit and enjoy the Phoenix Park, the Zoo and the Visitors’ Centre without having to deal with the hassle of parking. The stop is just around the corner from Heuston Station, and the Luas stop, which means that people can now travel into the city and access the attractions of the Park easily. It will also help free the Park further of traffic, protecting nature and making it an even nicer place to be for everyone.”

