Parnell Square attack: Gardaí issue update on the victims' conditions

A five-year-old girl remains in a critical condition.

Gardai have issued an update on the conditions of the victims of Thursday's knife attack on Parnell Square.

A five-year-old girl and a creche worker in her 30s sustained serious injuries in the attack, while two other children were also injured.

A man in his 50s was arrested by Gardai at the scene before being taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as serious.

The attack occurred at around 1:30pm on Thursday afternoon as a group of young children lined up outside a school on Parnell Square East.

We continue to investigate all the circumstances of a serious assault which occurred on Parnell Square in Dublin's North Inner City shortly after 1:30pm this afternoon.



We continue to investigate all the circumstances of a serious assault which occurred on Parnell Square in Dublin's North Inner City shortly after 1:30pm this afternoon.

On Friday morning just after 10 am, Gardaí issued an update on the condition of the victims.

A five-year-old girl was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition at Children's Health Ireland, Temple Steet.

A woman in her 30s is in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital.

A six-year-old girl has been receiving treatment for less serious injuries at Crumlin Children's hospital.

A five-year-old boy was discharged from hospital on Thursday evening.

A man in his 50s remains in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information about the attack - particularly anyone with video footage of the attack or the immediate aftermath - to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

In the hours following the attack, there was widespread unrest in Dublin city centre.

A bus, a Luas and a Garda car were burnt out as Gardai made 34 arrests after rioting that caused "huge destruction" in Dublin city centre last night.

