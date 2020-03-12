Second case of coronavirus confirmed at Trinity College

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on the grounds of Trinity College last week.

Officials at Trinity College have confirmed the news that a second case of coronavirus has been confirmed on the grounds.

A statement posted online reads:

"We learned this evening (March 11) that a student from the health sciences faculty at Trinity College Dublin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving the appropriate care. This is the second case within the University community. We ask that you respect the privacy of these patients during what is a difficult time. The student was based outside the main campus and is now being treated in hospital."

#COVIDー19: Update for staff and students. A second case of #coronavirus has been confirmed at Trinity College Dublin. The individual is receiving appropriate care.

Please monitor emails, central social media channels & webpage below for further updates.

https://t.co/H1SYjboUsn pic.twitter.com/cuript3boD — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) March 11, 2020

The University has confirmed that the Department of Public Health has started the process of tracing all those who have been in contact with the student.

In a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, Trinity College has also made the decision to halt all lectures - delivering them online instead. Lectures will be delivered over Blackboard from the week starting Monday, March 16.

All tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will continue as usual, with appropriate social distancing protocols in place, until further notice.

Given the appearance of patients suffering from coronavirus in the University's partner hospitals, Trinity has temporarily withdrawn all supernumerary Nursing and Midwifery students from placement with immediate effect.

The first death related to coronavirus was confirmed in Ireland yesterday.