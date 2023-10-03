The Westbury wins best hotel in Ireland at major travel awards

This is the fifth time they have scooped up the award.

The Westbury hotel, based on Balfe Street in Dublin 2, has just won the top spot for the best hotel in Ireland at the Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

They are a a five star boutique hotel just a stone's throw from Grafton Street all Dubliners will be familiar with and part of The Doyle Collection, an Irish family-owned hotel group.

Of the 12 Irish hotels ranked, three of them were based in Dublin; The Morrison at Ormond Quay Lower placed 6th, with a score of 96.25, and The Merrion placed just below in The Westbury in 2nd place, with a score of 97.12.

Our winning hotel ranked with an impressive score of 98.3, based on the opinions of the Condé Nast readers.

Vincent O’Gorman, General Manager of The Westbury said:

“We are incredibly honoured and proud to have been voted number one hotel in Ireland by the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for a fifth time. Every member of our team endeavours to create meaningful and memorable experiences for each and every guest at The Westbury and this is a wonderful recognition of that dedication. I wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our guests for their continued support.”

