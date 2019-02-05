Pics

PICS: This Landlord In Dublin Makes €8,000 A Month By Making 11 People Share One House

The house is lovely but surely the living arrangements can't be right

Cork Street Bedroom Main

This double bedroom on Cork Street seems grand from the outset but when you see how much the landlord makes, it's an absolute joke.

The advertisement says:

"Double Bedroom on Cork Street, Dublin 8

1 min to Spar, 2 min to Tesco, 4 min to Lidl, 15 min walking distance to Griffith College Dublin.

You can get on 27, 77a, 56a,151,122, 68 to go to City Centre

2 fridges, washing machine and dryer, dish washer

It has big balcony

You will share the house with 10 other people. Everyone is both student and working. Mostly you don't see more than 4-5 people. We respect each other and pay more attention not to make noise after some certain hours.

Not a party house

Available to move in 1st of March

Rent : 750 € + Bills

Deposit : 750 €"

In order to avail of this double bedroom, you must be willing to pay €750 a month while also sharing the house with 10 others.

It's not student accommodation but it's still a mixture of both students and working professionals.

The house itself looks class but surely it can't be right that someone is able to rent this out to the same amount of people who take to a soccer pitch every Saturday and Sunday.

Cork Street Room 3
Cork Street Room
Cork Street Room 4
Cork Street Room 5

Cork Street Bedroom
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

