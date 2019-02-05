News Pics

"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights

A man on a mission

Screen Shot 2019 02 05 At 15 18 48

Last week, 98FM DJ Jeremy Dixon sparked an online debate by posting a picture of a Dublin cyclist wearing dark clothing and not using lights.

The tweet attracted a lot of comments both agreeing and disagreeing with the Dublin Talks presenter and not to be outdone, he posted a similar image earlier today.

This one was captured along the Grand Canal and according to Dixon, the cyclist had 'no lights, and no high viz on a dark wet morning.' He added that he will 'Continue to post these pics until these cyclists cop on... There's no debate. No excuses. Make yourselves visible.'

As we mentioned last week, CitizensInformation.ie states that 'cyclists not using a rear light in lighting-up hours 'may be given a caution or may be issued with a summons to appear in court.'

READ NEXT: PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin

jeremy dixon Dublin Talks 98fm cyclists lights laws Dublin
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights
"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights
PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
Dublin Model Alli MacDonnell Found Dead This Morning
Dublin Model Alli MacDonnell Found Dead This Morning
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
"Heartbroken" - Yet Another Well-Loved Dublin Restaurant Closes It's Doors Today
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
A Rally In Support Of Nurses And Midwives Will Take Place In Dublin Next Weekend
A Rally In Support Of Nurses And Midwives Will Take Place In Dublin Next Weekend
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
A Traffic-Free College Green Is Being Trialled This Summer
A Traffic-Free College Green Is Being Trialled This Summer
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
Dublin

A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
News

PICS: Man Tries To Kick Homeless Person In Dublin But Karma Kicks Him Back 1000% Harder
PIC: Dublin Restaurant Introduces Aphrodisiac Pizza For Valentine’s Day That Will Literally Blow Your Mind
Pics

PIC: Dublin Restaurant Introduces Aphrodisiac Pizza For Valentine’s Day That Will Literally Blow Your Mind
PIC: Dublin Pub With Best Pint Of Guinness Had A Great Response To Stupid Review
Pics

PIC: Dublin Pub With Best Pint Of Guinness Had A Great Response To Stupid Review

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group