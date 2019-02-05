"I'll Continue To Post Until They Cop On" - Jeremy Dixon Shares Another Pic Of Cyclist Without Lights

Last week, 98FM DJ Jeremy Dixon sparked an online debate by posting a picture of a Dublin cyclist wearing dark clothing and not using lights.

The tweet attracted a lot of comments both agreeing and disagreeing with the Dublin Talks presenter and not to be outdone, he posted a similar image earlier today.

This one was captured along the Grand Canal and according to Dixon, the cyclist had 'no lights, and no high viz on a dark wet morning.' He added that he will 'Continue to post these pics until these cyclists cop on... There's no debate. No excuses. Make yourselves visible.'

20 mins ago, along the canal.

Again, no lights, no high viz on a dark wet morning. I'll continue to post these pics until these cyclists cop on.. there's no debate. No excuses. Make yourselves visible



Will it guarantee your safety?

Of course not. But its madness not to light up pic.twitter.com/ifil199WvQ — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) February 5, 2019

As we mentioned last week, CitizensInformation.ie states that 'cyclists not using a rear light in lighting-up hours 'may be given a caution or may be issued with a summons to appear in court.'

