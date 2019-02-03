Dublin Pics

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin

'Dat's 2 fivers!'

Screen Shot 2019 02 03 At 12 19 09

"Are yous looking?"

Not words you'd come across on most shopfronts but this Dublin butcher shop has gone against the grain with its use of some charming colloquial language on its window.

It would be hard to walk past Brendan's Craft Butchers in Crumlin without stopping for a second glance with phrases such as 'holy sh*t!', 'dat's 2 fivers' and 'imagine dat!' written across the glass.

An image of the window was posted by a Reddit user and the judging by the comments underneath, the unusual choice of wording has gone down well.

Screen Shot 2019 02 03 At 12 42 36

If you're looking to 'save all the bleedin' messin' on dinner tonight, you'll know where to go.

Dublin butchers brendans craft butchers Crumlin,
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

