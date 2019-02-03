PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin

"Are yous looking?"

Not words you'd come across on most shopfronts but this Dublin butcher shop has gone against the grain with its use of some charming colloquial language on its window.

It would be hard to walk past Brendan's Craft Butchers in Crumlin without stopping for a second glance with phrases such as 'holy sh*t!', 'dat's 2 fivers' and 'imagine dat!' written across the glass.

An image of the window was posted by a Reddit user and the judging by the comments underneath, the unusual choice of wording has gone down well.

If you're looking to 'save all the bleedin' messin' on dinner tonight, you'll know where to go.

