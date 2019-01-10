Pics

PICS: The Car Parked In An Aungier Street Cycle Lane Each Day For The Last Month Has Finally Been Towed Away

Several photos show that this car has been doing this on and off since before Christmas but this morning, it finally got its comeuppance

Red Car Cycle Lane Aungier Street

What is some people's obsession with pissing off cyclists and doing their best to make it as hard for them as possible to travel safely around the capital.

There's nothing more annoying as a cyclist than seeing some eejit blocking the cycle lane.

A parked car especially makes it very hard for cyclists to maneuver around but you might let it pass the first time.

The second time, you might start to question if this person was doing it on purpose, but most definitely after a month, you'd be looking for some serious action to be taken.

That's what happened with this red car that was parked in a cycle lane on Aungier Street.

It had been stationed there on and off for the last month and people were starting to get fairly pissed off with it, as you would.

But FINALLY, this morning, the car got exactly what it deserved.

In a statement, Cycling in Dublin said that

"After on-and-off parking in one of Ireland’s busiest cycle lanes since before Christmas “that red car” was towed this morning.

"Despite being reported by different individuals to both the Gardai and clampers the car continued to be parked on Aungier Street until this morning when action was taken.

"The street — which is around the corner from the traffic policing headquarters of the Gardai — links to George’s Street where at the junction of Dame Street cyclists account for over 30% of traffic, in counts which include the large amount of pedestrians in the city centre.

"A silver car previously parked at the location was towed just after two days. It is understood at at some point that there may have been a missing clearway sign but was fixed before action was taken and it would not have been the only possible offence — it’s unclear why authorities were unable or unwilling to act."


