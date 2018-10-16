Pics

PIC: Dublin Nightclub Has Put Up A Sign About Drugs And People Are Undivided About It

It's "the first place to do something like this" in Dublin.

District 8 Drugs Sign

This photo has gone insanely viral on Twitter and it's pretty easy to see why.

It includes a sign from a Dublin nightclub about drugs and has gotten over 3k likes since being posted.

The nightclub in question is District 8 and it states that although "it does not condone drug taking", there are steps in place to deal with anything bad that might happen medically as a result of someone taking drugs.

The sign says that "if you have taken something and start to feel unwell, please tell a member of staff immediately. There is a medic on site at all times who is there to help - not judge.

"Alert a member of staff, if you are feeling unwell, and they will alert the medical team who are always there to help.

"Likewise, if you see someone that needs help, please let a member of staff know as soon as possible.

"Help us keep you safe, plan ahead, look after each other and stay safe", they state before adding that "no drugs are safe but if you do take drugs, please wait for them to take effect before taking more."

People are undivided by the sign as some think it's a great initiative by the club and the "first place to do something like this" in Dublin.

Others, however, believe that this is a "trap" to try and clamp down on drug taking in the nightclub.

READ NEXT: There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Drugs Dublin Drugs Dublin Nightclubs Nightclubs Dublin Drugs Nightclub Dublin Drugs College Dublin District 8 Dublin Nightclub
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: Dublin Nightclub Has Put Up A Sign About Drugs And People Are Undivided About It
PIC: Dublin Nightclub Has Put Up A Sign About Drugs And People Are Undivided About It
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
PICS: This Dublin Dog Rescuing A Trapped Cat Is The Most Heartwarming Story Of The Weekend
PICS: This Dublin Dog Rescuing A Trapped Cat Is The Most Heartwarming Story Of The Weekend
This Luas 'Sign Mistake' Turns The Irish Word For 'Space' Into An Insulting Word Instead
This Luas 'Sign Mistake' Turns The Irish Word For 'Space' Into An Insulting Word Instead
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
PICS: Someone Was Really Making Themselves At Home On The Dart Over The Weekend
PICS: Someone Was Really Making Themselves At Home On The Dart Over The Weekend
PICS: Strong Winds From Storm Ali Are Wreaking Havoc On The Streets Of Dublin Today
PICS: Strong Winds From Storm Ali Are Wreaking Havoc On The Streets Of Dublin Today
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
PICS: Love Islanders Dani And Jack Are On The Pints In Town This Afternoon
PICS: Love Islanders Dani And Jack Are On The Pints In Town This Afternoon
PICS: Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Statues Have Gotten A Makeover
PICS: Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Statues Have Gotten A Makeover
Piers Morgan Was Out And About In Dublin Over The Weekend
Piers Morgan Was Out And About In Dublin Over The Weekend
PICS: Huge Crowds Turned Out To See A Host Of Celebs In Dundrum Yesterday
PICS: Huge Crowds Turned Out To See A Host Of Celebs In Dundrum Yesterday
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
News

There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
News

PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
Holy Shitake... Zozimus' New Menu Looks Absolutely Delish
Food and Drink

Holy Shitake... Zozimus' New Menu Looks Absolutely Delish
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live
Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Why Phibsborough Is The Perfect Place To Live

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Sponsored

First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group