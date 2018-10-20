Pics

PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting

This ad was so bad that it was taken down

Rent House

We thought we had seen peak wtf in the Dublin housing crisis when this weirdo was renting a room for €1 but had the sickest demands for the occupant.

But this is just as bad.

So bad in fact, that it was taken down almost immediately after being put up.

This house was renting out a room for less than €300 and if it sounds too good to be true, it's probably because it is.

They were asking to share the room with two other girls, as well as sharing an effing bed too...

The advertisement on Daft.ie said:

  • 4 girls living in this house.
  • 1 girl has own room and 3 of us are sharing a room.
  • You will live with Spanish and Korean and Japanese.
  • SHARE A DOUBLE BED with Japanese girl.
  • We are all friendly. House is tidy and warm.
  • Tidy person is welcomed!
Kimmage Bed Share

The ad, as shown above, has since been taking down but was in the Kimmage area...

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting
PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting
PIC: This Dublin Restaurant Has Created A Unique Spice Bag That You Need To Try Out
PIC: This Dublin Restaurant Has Created A Unique Spice Bag That You Need To Try Out
The Average Cost Of A Hotel Room In Dublin Has Been Revealed
The Average Cost Of A Hotel Room In Dublin Has Been Revealed
These Brand New Homes Have Seriously Slick Interiors And Are Open For Viewing This Weekend
These Brand New Homes Have Seriously Slick Interiors And Are Open For Viewing This Weekend

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck

