PICS: Leo Varadkar Spent His 40th Birthday Dining In This Lavish Dublin Restaurant

He partied into the early hours but the curtains were drawn so nobody could see what was happening at the private party and dining venue

Leo Varadkar really pulled out all the stops for his 40th Birthday party.

The whole thing was organised by his friends and political mates using a Whatsapp group and he lived it up in the luxurious private party and dining venue, Medley.

The restaurant on Fleet Street is one of the best wedding venues in Dublin and is run by one of the best chefs that this country has to offer, Andrew Rudd.

The establishment is based in the old Irish Times building and the party was attended by Simon Harris, Lucinda Creighton, Paschal Donohoe and television star Alan Hughes to name a few.

The Taoiseach had 150 guests at the party which had a screening of his favourite movie 'Strictly Ballroom' as well as music.

He partied into the early hours but the curtains were drawn on the place meaning absolutely no one got to peep in.

The food here looks delish.

Not everyone was too fussed about the Taoiseach's birthday, however as this RTE report shows.

They asked some of the public to wish Varadkar a happy birthday but it didn't end well at all with one person saying that: "I personally don’t know him. Who is he?"

Oh dear, HB Leo.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

