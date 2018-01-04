Pics

PIC: An Post Prove They're Legends Yet Again By Delivering This Letter To Dublin

Seriously, HOW do they do it?!

Screen Shot 2018 01 04 At 12 36 41

Okay, it really is official now: An Post are the world's greatest postal service. FACT. 

We might complain about the odd delay now and again but they consistently deliver letters that any other company would throw away after one glance. A beer mat postcard? Yup. 

A damaged letter with the wrong address? Also yes. 

Twitter user Bee Stevens shared a photo of a water damaged letter that somehow made its way to her in Lusk, north Dublin all the way from Brisbane, Australia - despite the address being wrong.

"How did they know where to go in a village of 10,000 people?"

We're beginning to think there's some serious magic going on at An Post. What will they deliver next?

READ NEXT: A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: An Post Prove They're Legends Yet Again By Delivering This Letter To Dublin
PIC: An Post Prove They're Legends Yet Again By Delivering This Letter To Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
PICS: The Whole McGregor Family Were Out Wandering The Streets Of Dublin Last Night
PICS: The Whole McGregor Family Were Out Wandering The Streets Of Dublin Last Night
Gardaí Want To Return This Lost Phone Before The Owner Leaves Ireland Tomorrow
Gardaí Want To Return This Lost Phone Before The Owner Leaves Ireland Tomorrow
Leinster's Opponents For This Weekend Have Been Clamped In The City Centre
Leinster's Opponents For This Weekend Have Been Clamped In The City Centre
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
PIC: This Gorgeous Postcard Was Made By Stella Theatre For Homes Near The Cinema
PIC: This Gorgeous Postcard Was Made By Stella Theatre For Homes Near The Cinema
This Pic Of The Irish Rugby Team Watching The Football On The Aviva Big Screen Is Wonderful
This Pic Of The Irish Rugby Team Watching The Football On The Aviva Big Screen Is Wonderful
PIC: This Genius Logo Was Spotted On A Camden Street Van
PIC: This Genius Logo Was Spotted On A Camden Street Van
21 Photos That Prove This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Week Of The Year In Dublin
21 Photos That Prove This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Week Of The Year In Dublin
QUIZ: Can You Name All Of These Grafton Street Shops In Less Than A Minute?
QUIZ: Can You Name All Of These Grafton Street Shops In Less Than A Minute?
A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause
Lifestyle

A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
Lifestyle

Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
Lifestyle

This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country
News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin