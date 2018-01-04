PIC: An Post Prove They're Legends Yet Again By Delivering This Letter To Dublin

Seriously, HOW do they do it?!

Okay, it really is official now: An Post are the world's greatest postal service. FACT.

We might complain about the odd delay now and again but they consistently deliver letters that any other company would throw away after one glance. A beer mat postcard? Yup.

A damaged letter with the wrong address? Also yes.

Twitter user Bee Stevens shared a photo of a water damaged letter that somehow made its way to her in Lusk, north Dublin all the way from Brisbane, Australia - despite the address being wrong.

"How did they know where to go in a village of 10,000 people?"

Stellar work #AnPost . Can't believe this made it from Australia to Lusk like this, with wee gift still inside. How did they know where to go in a village of 10,000 people? Chapel Park is wrong too! #onlyinireland #superpostman @dailyedge pic.twitter.com/35sJJ51JhL — Bee Stevens Author (@BeeStevensAuth) January 3, 2018

We're beginning to think there's some serious magic going on at An Post. What will they deliver next?

