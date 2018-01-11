Trump Print
Pics

PIC: A Dublin Artist Has Taken A Pop At Donald Trump With This New Piece Of Street Art In The Docklands

Have you spotted these prints yet?

Isn't Donald Trump the kind of guy you just love to hate him?

The public appetite for bashing the businessman turned TV star turned politician seems to be be growing all the time and you only need look at the phenomenal demand for the new book Fire And Fury about Trump's White House to see how much Irish people want all the dirt on this lad. 

Which is why it comes as no surprise that more art taking the piss out of the unpopular figurehead has sprung up on Dublin's streets courtesy of locally based artist CANVAZ, who's responsible for a number of memorable public pieces you've seen around town.

These new prints have just been posted in the Docklands and they feature Trump wearing the outfit of renowned stuntman Evel Knievel surrounded by the words...

I am evil

We're going to go out on a limb here and say this artist is not a fan of the current POTUS.

This isn't the first instance of mockery towards Trump in Dublin though, as his face has also appeared on St Andrew's Lane to send a message to Dublin City Council and well as in the urinals at Adelphi on Abbey Street on Middle Abbey Street.

What do you think of the street art? As always, give us a shout in the comments.

READ NEXT: Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival — Here's What's On

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: A Dublin Artist Has Taken A Pop At Donald Trump With This New Piece Of Street Art In The Docklands
PIC: A Dublin Artist Has Taken A Pop At Donald Trump With This New Piece Of Street Art In The Docklands
PIC: An Post Prove They're Legends Yet Again By Delivering This Letter To Dublin
PIC: An Post Prove They're Legends Yet Again By Delivering This Letter To Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
PICS: The Whole McGregor Family Were Out Wandering The Streets Of Dublin Last Night
PICS: The Whole McGregor Family Were Out Wandering The Streets Of Dublin Last Night
Gardaí Want To Return This Lost Phone Before The Owner Leaves Ireland Tomorrow
Gardaí Want To Return This Lost Phone Before The Owner Leaves Ireland Tomorrow
Leinster's Opponents For This Weekend Have Been Clamped In The City Centre
Leinster's Opponents For This Weekend Have Been Clamped In The City Centre
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
PIC: This Gorgeous Postcard Was Made By Stella Theatre For Homes Near The Cinema
PIC: This Gorgeous Postcard Was Made By Stella Theatre For Homes Near The Cinema
This Pic Of The Irish Rugby Team Watching The Football On The Aviva Big Screen Is Wonderful
This Pic Of The Irish Rugby Team Watching The Football On The Aviva Big Screen Is Wonderful
PIC: This Genius Logo Was Spotted On A Camden Street Van
PIC: This Genius Logo Was Spotted On A Camden Street Van
21 Photos That Prove This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Week Of The Year In Dublin
21 Photos That Prove This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Week Of The Year In Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin