PIC: A Dublin Artist Has Taken A Pop At Donald Trump With This New Piece Of Street Art In The Docklands

Isn't Donald Trump the kind of guy you just love to hate him?

The public appetite for bashing the businessman turned TV star turned politician seems to be be growing all the time and you only need look at the phenomenal demand for the new book Fire And Fury about Trump's White House to see how much Irish people want all the dirt on this lad.

Which is why it comes as no surprise that more art taking the piss out of the unpopular figurehead has sprung up on Dublin's streets courtesy of locally based artist CANVAZ, who's responsible for a number of memorable public pieces you've seen around town.

These new prints have just been posted in the Docklands and they feature Trump wearing the outfit of renowned stuntman Evel Knievel surrounded by the words...

I am evil

It's important to remember who side you are on pic.twitter.com/FGhEzn47w4 — CANVAZ (@CANVAZPAINTS) January 8, 2018

We're going to go out on a limb here and say this artist is not a fan of the current POTUS.

This isn't the first instance of mockery towards Trump in Dublin though, as his face has also appeared on St Andrew's Lane to send a message to Dublin City Council and well as in the urinals at Adelphi on Abbey Street on Middle Abbey Street.

What do you think of the street art? As always, give us a shout in the comments.

