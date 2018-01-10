Lifestyle

Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On

Why can't this be a year-long festival?

Screen Shot 2018 01 10 At 14 08 28

Tonight is officially the last night of the third annual Dublin Bowie Festival, and we're a little gutted that it's over.

However, tonight's line up of events sounds like THE perfect end to what has been a great week of remembrance for the absolute legend that is David Bowie. 

First up is a discussion and Q&A with the man who designed Bowie's last four album covers, alongside the star himself.

'An audience with Johnathan Barnbrook' is taking place in The National College of Art & Design at 6:00pm this evening.

Barnbrook will be talking about working with Bowie, the Blackstar album cover and as well as covers for The Next Day, Heathen and Reality.

And if (for some reason) that doesn't tickle your fancy, the Bowie Raw Collective are playing an intimate acoustic show in The Grand Social at 8:00pm.

The concert will be led by David McGinley alongside other musicians including Dave Frew and Trevor Hutchinson.

So if you haven't had a chance to soak up the Dublin Bowie Festival yet, tonight is your last chance!

READ MORE: Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On
You Could Trust This Dublin Barber And His Workers With Your Life (But Especially With Your Hair)
You Could Trust This Dublin Barber And His Workers With Your Life (But Especially With Your Hair)
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
PICS: Conor McGregor "Shut Down" Funderland For His Family To Have Fun Last Night
PICS: Conor McGregor "Shut Down" Funderland For His Family To Have Fun Last Night
This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
The Dublin Winners Of The €38.9m Euromillions Have Finally Been Revealed
The Dublin Winners Of The €38.9m Euromillions Have Finally Been Revealed
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
11 Things You Have To Do This Year If You're Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
11 Things You Have To Do This Year If You're Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
News

Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
News

If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
News

Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin