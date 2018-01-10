Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On

Why can't this be a year-long festival?

Tonight is officially the last night of the third annual Dublin Bowie Festival, and we're a little gutted that it's over.

However, tonight's line up of events sounds like THE perfect end to what has been a great week of remembrance for the absolute legend that is David Bowie.

First up is a discussion and Q&A with the man who designed Bowie's last four album covers, alongside the star himself.

'An audience with Johnathan Barnbrook' is taking place in The National College of Art & Design at 6:00pm this evening.

Barnbrook will be talking about working with Bowie, the Blackstar album cover and as well as covers for The Next Day, Heathen and Reality.

NCAD is hosting a lecture titled ‘Designs for Bowie’ with Bowie album cover artwork collaborator, Jonathan @barnbrook, on Wed 10th Jan. The lecture is featured in @LovinDublin’s ‘Nine Events at the @dublinbowiefest’. For more info see: https://t.co/yRyTpRYAMF #DBF18 pic.twitter.com/urBt2y17hp — NCAD (@NCAD_Dublin) January 8, 2018

And if (for some reason) that doesn't tickle your fancy, the Bowie Raw Collective are playing an intimate acoustic show in The Grand Social at 8:00pm.

The concert will be led by David McGinley alongside other musicians including Dave Frew and Trevor Hutchinson.

So if you haven't had a chance to soak up the Dublin Bowie Festival yet, tonight is your last chance!