PICS: There's A Nice Room Going In Terenure For €360pm But There's An Almighty Catch

It'd definitely make you think twice about taking the cheap room

It's not often you see a decent room going for cheap in Dublin especially in an area like Terenure which is normally deemed 'expensive'.

This place in Parkmore Drive in Terenure is offering a single bedroom for €360 per month or a twin room for €400 per month which are very decent prices

But like most things in this life, when something is this good, there's always going to be a catch.

The house is only available from Sunday Evenings to Friday afternoons only and while the minimum stay is 28 days, residents are only allowed stay a max of three months.

The advertisement reads:

"1 person currently living in this house. House is owner occupied. Looking for either males or females. Available to Move In: Immediately

"Property Description:

"AVAILABLE SUNDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOONS ONLY

"Dublin Host Families are proud to offer 2 bedrooms in this fabulous large semi detached property located only 9 kilometres from Dublin City Centre.

"Ideally located close to Terenure & Crumlin Villages and with several bus routes serving Dublin City Centre (Route 15A & 17).

"All household bills are included (gas, electric, cable, wifi, water)

"There is also a continental style breakfast included in the price.

"You do not have to pay any security deposit.

"The rate for the room is €90 per week (single) & €100 per week (twin room) and it is paid every 4 weeks in advance.

"The minimum stay is 28 days and would be available for up to 3 months.

"Please e-mail to check availability or to arrange a visit."

You can find more information on the advertisement here.

READ NEXT:This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas