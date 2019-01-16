Pics

PICS: There's A Nice Room Going In Terenure For €360pm But There's An Almighty Catch

It'd definitely make you think twice about taking the cheap room

It's not often you see a decent room going for cheap in Dublin especially in an area like Terenure which is normally deemed 'expensive'.

This place in Parkmore Drive in Terenure is offering a single bedroom for €360 per month or a twin room for €400 per month which are very decent prices

But like most things in this life, when something is this good, there's always going to be a catch.

The house is only available from Sunday Evenings to Friday afternoons only and while the minimum stay is 28 days, residents are only allowed stay a max of three months.

The advertisement reads:

"1 person currently living in this house. House is owner occupied. Looking for either males or females. Available to Move In: Immediately

"Property Description:

"AVAILABLE SUNDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOONS ONLY

"Dublin Host Families are proud to offer 2 bedrooms in this fabulous large semi detached property located only 9 kilometres from Dublin City Centre.

"Ideally located close to Terenure & Crumlin Villages and with several bus routes serving Dublin City Centre (Route 15A & 17).

"All household bills are included (gas, electric, cable, wifi, water)

"There is also a continental style breakfast included in the price.

"You do not have to pay any security deposit.

"The rate for the room is €90 per week (single) & €100 per week (twin room) and it is paid every 4 weeks in advance.

"The minimum stay is 28 days and would be available for up to 3 months.

"Please e-mail to check availability or to arrange a visit."

You can find more information on the advertisement here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

