WATCH: Bohs Fans’ Rendition Of ‘The Auld Triangle’ Last Night Is Stirring Stuff

Bohemians’ recent hoodoo over arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers continued at Tallaght Stadium last night as the hosts were defeated 1-0 in the Dublin Derby.

Over 6,000 people crammed into the venue to see Bohs record their fourth consecutive victory at Rovers’ home stadium and the away fans were in delirious mood after the final whistle.

The Gypsies’ official Instagram account has shared a video (courtesy of Seán Kelly) of the crowd delivering a rousing rendition of The Auld Triangle, a scene that has now become commonplace at the venue that has now become a happy hunting ground for them.

The victory saw Bohs close the gap on Rovers at the top of the table to five points with a game in hand and last night’s victory should certainly give them some momentum ahead of Friday’s home game against Waterford FC.

With bumper crowds attending League Of Ireland games so far this season, the matches are fast becoming the place to be on Friday evenings. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to catch one before the season is out.

