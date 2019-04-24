WATCH: Bohs Fans’ Rendition Of ‘The Auld Triangle’ Last Night Is Stirring Stuff

Bohemians’ recent hoodoo over arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers continued at Tallaght Stadium last night as the hosts were defeated 1-0 in the Dublin Derby.

Over 6,000 people crammed into the venue to see Bohs record their fourth consecutive victory at Rovers’ home stadium and the away fans were in delirious mood after the final whistle.

The Gypsies’ official Instagram account has shared a video (courtesy of Seán Kelly) of the crowd delivering a rousing rendition of The Auld Triangle, a scene that has now become commonplace at the venue that has now become a happy hunting ground for them.