There Has Been An Unexpected Twist In The Conor McGregor UFC Title Saga

The plot thickens.

Conor Mc Gregor Jan

The promotion for the announcement of UFC 223's headliner makes the whole Conor McGregor title stripping saga all the more confusing. 

Although UFC president Dana White confirmed that actions are being put in place to strip McGregor of his lightweight belt, the information regarding UFC 223 could state otherwise. 

Tony Ferguson will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 223's main event but the press release issued by the promotion suggests that it won't be for the undisputed crown. 

It states: "The UFC's return to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Apr. 7 will feature one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the new year, as interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces No. 2-ranked contender Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 main event."

Ferguson is named as interim champion in the press release while his opponent is listed as the "number two ranked contender" on the press release.

Therefore, going off this, it looks like Ferguson is defending his interim title meaning that McGregor still holds the belt.  

Friday's press conference should tell us more but for the moment, McGregor is still the lightweight champ.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

