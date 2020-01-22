Close

  • Dublin is getting a new boxing studio later this month

Dublin is getting a new boxing studio later this month

By Sarah Finnan

January 22, 2020 at 4:54pm

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

Boxing is an unreal way to keep fit, it's a full-body workout. Not for those who want to avoid sweating or you know, physical exertion though, as it will most definitely leave you red in the face.

While the sport itself is nothing new, it has seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Partly thanks to the likes of Katie Taylor and Tommy Fury no doubt.

And good news for Dubliners as Clanbrassil Street is about to get a brand-new boxing studio. Located right across from the MVP bar, the pink building is hard to miss.

Fancy stepping into the ring?

Offering classes such as boxing fitness, boxing conditioning and technical boxing classes, gym-goers also have the choice to opt for private, semi-private and small group sessions tailored to their own needs and fitness goals.

Opening some stage next week, there will be two introductory classes to give people a feel of what's to come. So if you've been flirting with the idea of taking up boxing, then this is your chance to try it out and see if it's for you.

Do it for the endorphins and the feeling of being a complete and utter badass.

