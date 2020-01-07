Reebok's new Conor McGregor t-shirt is being slaughtered online

Conor McGregor is set to make his comeback in just 11 days and the UFC's official apparel company, Reebok, have designed a special t-shirt for the occasion.

Despite his 15 month absence from the UFC, Conor McGregor remains one of the biggest stars in the company which makes it all the more surprising to see the latest t-shirt effort from Reebok.

McGregor is one of the most recognisable sportspeople on the planet but the animated version of him on the UFC 246 Legacy Series Walkout Jersey does not exactly make for a stunning resemblance.

Tattoos aside, McGregor looks almost unrecognisable to his cartoon likeness on the t-shirt and while it will likely still sell very well due to the Dubliner's popularity among fight fans, the internet did not show much mercy to the t-shirt.

Might try to gift this to the guy at my gym who works out in full McGregor Reebok kit. pic.twitter.com/CI7XaZSQ6J — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) January 7, 2020

I like the back of the shirt better.



Simple and minimalistic. pic.twitter.com/s8rg9oy3zV — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 6, 2020

Wait. Conor McGregor is really walking out in this shirt?



Say what you will about him, but he clearly takes fashion pretty seriously. Legitimately can't fathom him walking out with this Bitmoji lookin ass print on his shirt... https://t.co/ttZzW79VkG — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) January 6, 2020

McGregor fights always bring out the fanboys. But only the most delusional of the bunch will wear that trash ass Nickelodeon coloring book Reebok shirt — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) January 6, 2020

simply can not wait to order my official conor mcgregor ‘sad eyes with withered face’ t-shirt from reebok pic.twitter.com/NhDKJfoYDm — Hektic_One (@hektic_one) January 7, 2020

Reebok is for sure trying to get out of this UFC deal. 1st they came out w/all these shit designs w/misspelled names left & right. Now they doing a shirt w/some attempt at personality but it looks like "Sleepy" McGregor is about to fight someone in his backyard in sweats https://t.co/qCkdpZ8Pcx — "Michigan" Mikey Manifesto (@Mikey_Manifesto) January 6, 2020

Interestingly, the official t-shirt description on UFCStore.com states that McGregor actually collaborated on the design.

McGregor is currently putting the finishing touches on his fight camp for his welterweight clash with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

'The Notorious' arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week to acclimate to the different time zone and weather, joined by his coaching team and training partners.

McGregor is in desperate need of a victory, with his last win coming over three years ago, and bookmakers believe he will have enough to get past Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Whether or not he will be wearing the above t-shirt when he makes the walk to the Octagon in the T-Mobile Arena, however, remains to be seen.