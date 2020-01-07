Close

  Reebok's new Conor McGregor t-shirt is being slaughtered online

Reebok's new Conor McGregor t-shirt is being slaughtered online

By Darragh Murphy

January 7, 2020 at 4:51pm

Conor McGregor is set to make his comeback in just 11 days and the UFC's official apparel company, Reebok, have designed a special t-shirt for the occasion.

Despite his 15 month absence from the UFC, Conor McGregor remains one of the biggest stars in the company which makes it all the more surprising to see the latest t-shirt effort from Reebok.

McGregor is one of the most recognisable sportspeople on the planet but the animated version of him on the UFC 246 Legacy Series Walkout Jersey does not exactly make for a stunning resemblance.

Tattoos aside, McGregor looks almost unrecognisable to his cartoon likeness on the t-shirt and while it will likely still sell very well due to the Dubliner's popularity among fight fans, the internet did not show much mercy to the t-shirt.

Interestingly, the official t-shirt description on UFCStore.com states that McGregor actually collaborated on the design.

McGregor is currently putting the finishing touches on his fight camp for his welterweight clash with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. 

'The Notorious' arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week to acclimate to the different time zone and weather, joined by his coaching team and training partners.

McGregor is in desperate need of a victory, with his last win coming over three years ago, and bookmakers believe he will have enough to get past Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Whether or not he will be wearing the above t-shirt when he makes the walk to the Octagon in the T-Mobile Arena, however, remains to be seen.

