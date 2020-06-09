Tony Dunne - Tributes pour in for Manchester United's 'quiet Dubliner'

Tony Dunne, the former Manchester United and Ireland left-back, has passed away at the age of 78, it was announced last night.

Dubliner Tony Dunne is eighth on the all-time list of Manchester United appearances, lining out for the club a staggering 535 times after signing in 1960. He went on to win two league titles at Old Trafford and was part of Matt Busby's side that became the first English team to win the European Cup in 1968.

Shelbourne, the Dublin club where Dunne caught the eye of his Mancunian suitors, confirmed the news by tweeting 'Shelbourne FC is saddened to send our condolences to the family and friends of former FAI Cup-winning Shels player Tony Dunne after his passing. Tony had a glittering career winning a European Cup with Manchester United and 33 caps for Ireland. RIP Tony.'

United followed this up by posting 'One of our greatest-ever full-backs. An integral part of the 1968 European Cup-winning side. A player who made 535 appearances in the red shirt of Manchester United. Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace.'

Tributes for the star continued to pour in with Tony Dunne's former teammate Pat Crerand describing him as "quick as lightning" and a "quiet Dubliner"

"Tony Dunne was a great full-back, one of the most underrated players in England. He was quick as lightning and strong in the air for a small fella. A quiet Dubliner, he played over 500 games for United – not bad for someone initially signed as cover." Pat Crerand. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) June 8, 2020

An obituary posted on the Manchester United website reads: 'The Dublin-born defender joined the club in 1960 from Shelbourne in his homeland, making his debut later that year against Burnley.

'It was the beginning of a wonderful spell at Old Trafford,and he started the FA Cup final win over Leicester City in 1963 to collect his first medal with the Reds. He would miss only six league games over the next four seasons and helped United to win the title in 1965 and 1967.

'Of course, Dunne was also heavily involved in the 1968 European Cup success, the first by an English team, as he not only played in the final against Benfica but also featured in every round en route to Wembley.'

Tony Dunne also played 33 times for Ireland between 1962 and 1975. May he rest in peace.

(header pic: Manchester United)