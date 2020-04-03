Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Cecelia Ahern delighted to finally make it on The Chase

By Darragh Murphy

April 3, 2020 at 10:19am

Share:

She has won countless awards, has sold dozens of millions of copies worldwide but it wasn't until she heard her name come out of Bradley Walsh's mouth that Cecelia Ahern realised she had finally made it.

Cecelia Ahern is one of Ireland's finest modern writers and is a role model to many.

She has seen two of her novels - P.S. I Love You and Love, Rosie - adapted into hit films and is considered a national treasure at this point in her still-young career.

But the 38-year-old joked that the defining moment of her career arrived this week, when she appeared in a question on the incredibly popular ITV quiz show,

"What nationality is bestselling writer Cecelia Ahern?" Bradley Walsh asked in the final chase.

Contestant Lyndsey correctly answered "Irish" and made Cecelia's day in the process.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate her new-found Chase fame, announcing "I've officially made it."

Cecelia's most recent novel, Postscript, is a sequel to her most popular book, P.S. I Love You, and will also be made into a motion picture with Hilary Swank set to reprise her role as Holly Kennedy.

READ NEXT - JK Rowling launches new Harry Potter at Home hub

Share:

Latest articles

Ryan Tubridy gives Covid-19 update as Late Late Show line-up announced

Dublin artist Hephee has created charity tees to help Feed the Heroes

No, there isn't a strict ban on alcohol coming into effect today

JK Rowling launches new Harry Potter at Home hub

You may also love

Ryan Tubridy gives Covid-19 update as Late Late Show line-up announced

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle will tide you over until the return of Love Island and Love is Blind

Last night's episode of Inside The K described as tough but necessary watch

Parents might be enjoying RTE's Home School Hub as much as their kids

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy