Cecelia Ahern delighted to finally make it on The Chase

She has won countless awards, has sold dozens of millions of copies worldwide but it wasn't until she heard her name come out of Bradley Walsh's mouth that Cecelia Ahern realised she had finally made it.

Cecelia Ahern is one of Ireland's finest modern writers and is a role model to many.

She has seen two of her novels - P.S. I Love You and Love, Rosie - adapted into hit films and is considered a national treasure at this point in her still-young career.

But the 38-year-old joked that the defining moment of her career arrived this week, when she appeared in a question on the incredibly popular ITV quiz show,

"What nationality is bestselling writer Cecelia Ahern?" Bradley Walsh asked in the final chase.

I’ve officially made it.

Well done Lyndsey.

The Chase 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lpj7rTSoPM — Cecelia Ahern (@Cecelia_Ahern) April 2, 2020

Contestant Lyndsey correctly answered "Irish" and made Cecelia's day in the process.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate her new-found Chase fame, announcing "I've officially made it."

Cecelia's most recent novel, Postscript, is a sequel to her most popular book, P.S. I Love You, and will also be made into a motion picture with Hilary Swank set to reprise her role as Holly Kennedy.

