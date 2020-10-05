Job fairy! Lovin Media Group is hiring a Head of Video

Close

By Megan Cassidy

October 5, 2020 at 2:00pm

The world has gone digital and as restrictions intensify, so does audience attention.

We need a video pro who not only creates best in class content and has extensive technical knowledge, but who thoroughly understands the digital environment, content distribution and social media as we take our content offering to the next level for our audience and partners alike.

Our Head of Video will be creating lifestyle video content for Ireland's largest social media channels as well as working with some of the biggest brands in Ireland on digital video.

The right person will be responsible for the creative and branded video production as well as its distribution across Lovin's growing digital channels. 

Key Video/Creative Responsibilities: 

  • Responsible for video strategy across all Lovin channels 
  • Quality control and meeting deadlines on all creative video production
  • Shooting and editing as well as working in a producer/director capacity where needed 
  • Allocate and manage significant video output on a daily basis
  • Reporting on all commercial projects to the client services team on an ongoing basis
  • Responsible for management and maintenance of all video equipment to budget 
  • Work on creative concepts, storyboards and collaborate with agencies, brands and the wider creative team to design and develop bespoke video marketing campaigns for brands
  • Work with the sales team to develop ideas and campaigns to pitch to agencies and clients

Skills and Experience: 

  • Proficiency in Adobe editing suite including After Effects
  • Experienced in video, production and professional shooting and editing 
  • At least two years' experience at a digital publisher or social media-led business essential
  • TV or set experience desirable
  • Proven ability to meet tight deadlines, and manage workload to achieve best in class video work
  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal. 
  • Be able to work on your feet and use initiative to run projects and shoots
  • Quality control over your work and others. Be project-focused and solution-orientated. 
  • A wide range of kit experience, lighting, sound etc
  • Mixing and video editing experience in all major video/design and sound editing suites
  • Excellent technical proficiency with the ability to configure cameras for exposure, colour balance, slow motion, knee and gamma
  • Good understanding of video technology standards, media formats and aspect ratios
  • Great attention to detail a must
  • A passion and eye for creativity

Sound like you? Email a CV and portfolio of work to [email protected] 

