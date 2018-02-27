These Colourful Lattes From Cracked Nut Have People Talking

We've never seen anything like it

When you think of health-foods you usually picture something green or maybe even orange. I doubt you would ever think of black though, or bright pink for that matter.

These colourful lattes from Craked Nut on Camden Street have been getting quite a lot of attention for obvious reasons. The best thing however, is that they are super healthy.

Each latte is made especially to give you that energy and health kick you've been needing.

Here's the deets in full:

