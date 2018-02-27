Video

These Colourful Lattes From Cracked Nut Have People Talking

We've never seen anything like it

When you think of health-foods you usually picture something green or maybe even orange. I doubt you would ever think of black though, or bright pink for that matter.

These colourful lattes from Craked Nut on Camden Street have been getting quite a lot of attention for obvious reasons. The best thing however, is that they are super healthy.

Each latte is made especially to give you that energy and health kick you've been needing. 

Here's the deets in full:

Blue Lattés Are Now A Thing - And You Can Get One In This Dublin Café

More places to grab a coffee near Camden Street:

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

colourful latte Dublin cool coffee dublin tumeric latte beetroot latte charcoal latte pink latte blue latte yellow latte black latte cracked nut
Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A big ol' video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
These Colourful Lattes From Cracked Nut Have People Talking
These Colourful Lattes From Cracked Nut Have People Talking
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
The Nutella Burger From Ruby's Is Pure Indulgence
The Nutella Burger From Ruby's Is Pure Indulgence
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
Bathtub Gin From Candlelight Bar Is Outrageously Good
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
The Prettiest Acai Bowl From Eathos Dublin
Dessert Of Dreams At Bubble Waffle Factory Dublin
Dessert Of Dreams At Bubble Waffle Factory Dublin
Carbonara From Pastabox Dublin
Carbonara From Pastabox Dublin
Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
Discover Dublin - Vintage Tea Tours
Discover Dublin - Vintage Tea Tours
Food Challenge - The Biggest Pizza In Ireland
Food Challenge - The Biggest Pizza In Ireland
Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
Entertainment

Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
Video

These 99 Flake Ice Cream Donuts From SLICE Are Divine
A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
News

A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin