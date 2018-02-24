Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls Served Dublin - Video

Video

Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls Served Dublin

Gorgeous tasty and healthy options

A new Vietnamese restaurant in Dublin serving creative and quick Rice Paper Roll lunch boxes with homemade dipping sauces, soups and juices.

You can read our full piece on the launch of Pang here...A Tiny But Mighty Restaurant On Kevin Street Brings Some Sydney Cool To Dublin City

The Kevin Street area is the perfect spot for food in Dublin. Here are some of the other options that make it worth a visit... 

Assassination Custard

Bunsen Burger

Camden Exchange

