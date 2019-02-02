Sport Rugby Dublin Video

WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street

The city is electric right now

Screen Shot 2019 02 02 At 15 54 03

Walking around town today, it's impossible not to feel the sense of anticipation in the air. The wait for the Ireland v England Aviva Stadium showdown is nearly over and Irish fans showed just how much the match means to the country by giving Joe Schmidt's men the perfect send-off ahead of the game.

The Irish squad emerged from the Shelbourne Hotel this afternoon to rapturous cheers from the waiting crowd before the team bus slowly snaked its way down Baggot Street towards our date with destiny.

Just listen to that roar...

Let's hope the return journey is equally as joyous. C'mon Ireland!

Ireland England six nations rugby baggot street Dublin Shelbourne Hotel
