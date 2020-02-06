Have you been wanting to try your hand at something new? Then Drag and Draw definitely has to go on your Dublin bucket list.

Taking place in Street 66 on Parliament Street, this event happens every few weeks and it looks class. Basically, you enjoy some pints while trying out some still life drawing of drag queens.

If that doesn't sound like a fun way to get artsy then I don't know what does.

Suitable for both beginners and those who consider themselves as seasoned artists, it brings a whole new energy to still life drawing with that extra level of sass.

Drag and Draw organiser Adrian Colwell says:

"The response to Drag and Draw has been really positive. We've been amazed with every class selling out in advance and we are now being contacted by drag performers who want to have an opportunity to pose. We’ve also collaborated with organisations like Microsoft, Intercom and Hubspot, hosting events for their LGBTQ+ staff."

Whether you want to head along with a group of pals or try something new by yourself, Drag and Draw seems like an unreal idea. Adrian explained:

"I see more and more people coming along to the class by themselves and fostering friendships. I myself have made so many new friends from this little initiative and that has been the real value in it for me.

"I think if you are purely interested in improving your drawing skills, this may not be for you. But if you want to feel comfortable to draw in a non-threatening, friendly environment and you want to hang around with like-minded people… I don’t think you’ll be disappointed."

He added, "From non-binary drag acts, to legends like Bunny O'Hare, to queens with moustaches and beards, to a drag king at our next class, we've worked with all kinds of drag performers, and are SO open to embracing the incredible variety and creativity that is so richly integral to drag on the Irish scene."

To find out more about Drag and Draw and to keep up to date on their classes, make sure to follow them on Instagram.