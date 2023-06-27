Our top 7 picks for Longitude 2023

This weekend Dublin's Marlay Park throws its gates open to thousands of festival-goers for one of the Summer's hotly anticipated festivals

Large-scale music festivals are becoming few and far between in Dublin these days, but luckily Longitude is planted firmly on the calendar and is going nowhere. The lineup announcements for Longitude are always hotly anticipated, especially in recent years when organisers have gained the reputation for putting on one of the best rap/R&B line-ups in the country. This year is no exception, with much-hyped international headliners like Travis Scott billed next to up-and-coming Irish talent like Jazzy.

If you're heading to Marlay Park for Longitude this weekend, here are our top picks:

Ice Spice

Saturday, July 1st

This is your chance to catch her before she blows up, as Ice Spice is undoubtedly heading straight for the big time. One of the most-tipped rappers of the last while will be hitting the main stage at Longitude in between joining Taylor Swift for a remix of Midnights’ "Karma" and teaming up with Nicki Minaj for a much-hyped Barbie soundtrack cut.

Calvin Harris

Saturday, July 1st

Some will remember Calvin Harris in his Indie sleazy era- bouncing around a keyboard with mirror-ball glasses on. But the Scottish DJ has been on a journey in the last 13 years, dropping the alternative act and collabing with the biggest popstars around. His range is quite something to see, alongside his aptitude for DJing honed from residencies in Las Vegas, Ibiza and umpteen more sweaty stadiums.

Jazzy

Saturday, July 1st



It's easy to say that her bop 'Giving Me' has been the unofficial sound of the summer, but it also stormed the Spotify charts making her the first Irish female to hit number one in 14 years. Head along to Jazzy's set at Longitude and catch one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists to come out of the country.

Joey Bada$$

Sunday, July 2nd

Chances are if you aren't familiar with Joey Bada$$, you've heard him featured on some of the biggest rap albums in the last few years, everything from LONG.LIVE.ASAP, The Moon & You to As Above, So Below. The charismatic rapper is finally touring his third studio album, 2000 which on its release last year was tipped as one of the best rap releases of the year.

Venbee

Sunday, July 2nd

Fans of dreamy melancholy-tinged electro will do well to head along to Venbee, the 21-year-old has drummed up a lot of interest with her breakout tracks 'messy in heaven', 'low down' and 'gutter'.

Celaviedmai

Sunday, July 2nd

Rubbing shoulders with an excellent line of international and local talent on the all-new Coke studio stage, Irish rapper Celaviedmai will be bringing real magic. Head for her soft-touch lyricism and stay for her on-stage dynamism, honed from supporting the likes of Lil Wayne, Mac Miller and more.

Keanan

Sunday, July 2nd

Fans of jump-on-the-balls-of-your-feet-style-rap will be into the mashup sounds of the UK rapper Keanan, who'll be joining Celaviedmai on the all-new Coke studio stage. As yet unsigned, the openly LGBTQ+ rapper has recently been spotlighted by Breakthrough, GAY TIMES and Coke Studio’s campaign to find the very best unsigned LGBTQ+ music talent in the UK and Ireland.⁠

What are you most looking forward to at Longitude?

