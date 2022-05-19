Welcome one and all to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

This week, summer is in the air, Ireland's favourite sausage is on a pizza and there's a hot tub floating down a river in Athlone. Times can be tough in the city of the spire but don't worry, we're here to tirelessly seek out the joyful gems hidden amongst the inflation and lack of housing. Trust us, they're there. Here are five things that brought us joy this week:

Superquinn Sausage Pizza

One thing that every person with Irish blood running through their veins is proud of is the Superquinn Sausage - a culinary masterpiece by all accounts. Coke Lane recognise brilliance when they see it, and have featured the iconic sausies on their latest creation, Salsiccia e Friarielli. Superquinn sausages, friarielli (an Italian leafy green), parmesan cream and Toonsbridge Fior di Latte. Bellissimo.

Derry Girls - Bonus episode

Has Derry Girls featured in more than one of the L Lists over the past 6 weeks? Yes, yes it has. I will not be taking questions at this time. Read our thoughts on the bonus episode HERE.

I’m really going to miss Derry Girls, I wish Ireland was real — Rebecca (@rebtool) May 17, 2022

Baby (pints of) Guinness

My biggest shame in life is not being able to keep up with the rest of my family pints wise - I always end up switching to the glasses two rounds in as my mother watches on, bitterly disappointed in my inability to sesh. Credit where credit's due though, the wee half pint glasses are adorable.

Snapped outside Grogans last Saturday eve.

Hot Tub Boat

You'll have to travel a bit beyond the Dublin county bounds for this one - to the mecca of Athlone specifically - but a floating hot tub which also happens to be BYOB with built in speakers is worth the journey, don't you think? We covered these hot tub cruises in more detail HERE - time to add them to your summer bucket list.

Mescal Hysteria

The Paul Mescal obsession is an Irish cultural phenomenon that doesn't seem to be going away - especially not now that he has Phoebe wearing GAA shorts too. Check the quote tweets here to see him being rinsed for allegedly only knowing one Lana Del Rey track - the poor lad can't catch a break.

Paul Mescal says “Summertime Sadness” is his favorite Lana Del Rey song. pic.twitter.com/IMdKeaaFzd — Paul Mescal Daily (@bestofmescal) May 17, 2022

