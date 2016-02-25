Food and Drink Best Of

Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin

Risotto is Italian for the rice of dreams

Shutterstock 390497449

If you've ever tried to make risotto then you'll know that's it ain't easy.

It boils over, it dries out, it doesn't soften or it just disintegrates altogether.

Or is that just me...

Anyways, not being an easy dish to make gives us the perfect excuse to just go out and order some!

Here are five places in Dublin to order some heavenly risotto.

Bon Appétit!

1. Carluccio's – Dawson Street

First up is our personal office favourite, and probably the cheapest on the list, Carluccio's.

They have a mushroom risotto on their main, pricier restaurant menu, but it is the one at lunch time in their deli area that has our hearts <3 Less than €7 for takeaway, can't really complain.

They switch up the ingredients and pastas daily, but you're always in for a treat and massive portion.

A post shared by Tushar (@unbounded_tsb) on

2. Pinocchio – Ranelagh/Temple Bar

Love seafood? Then this is only dish you ever need in your life.

The Risotto alla Pescatora from Pinocchio ain't cheap, at €19.90, but when you consider the ingredients – prawns, squids, mussels clams

Risotto with prawns, squids, mussels, clams and cherry tomatoes.

3. Rosa Madre – Temple Bar

A nice vegetarian risotto option – one of our favourite restaurants in Dublin, Rosa Made, offer Risotto Crema di Zucca consisting of risotto with cream of butternut squash and fresh burrata.

If you've never had burrata then, I'm sorry, you haven't lived. Italian for 'buttered', this mozzarella hybrid is harder on the outside and a creamy dream on the inside.

4. Da Mimmo – North Strand

It's no secret that this little slice of heaven in Dublin 3 is one of our all-time favourite restaurants.

And their risotto really is something to write home about. For €15 you can enjoy perfectly cooked carnarolli rice with fresh italian sausage, wild mushrooms, cream, parmesan cheese and saffron.

Creamy and oh so dreamy.

5. Maximilians Bistro – Blanchardstown

A real favourite with locals, but this spot is worth the trip from far and wide just to try it.

They've been open for years and their food is as authentic and unique as you'd find in Italy.

They've three risotto dishes on their menu – a seafood one (clams, mussels, baby squid, prawns and sun-kissed tomatoes in a white wine sauce topped with kind prawns, €19.50), a mushroom-y one (an intense array of wild forest and porcini mushrooms topped with parmesan shaves and fresh parsley, €18.50) and a veggie one (beetroot and sweet potato risotto with butter and topped with parmesan, €17.50).

Literally something for everyone.

Our motto? Risotto.

READ NEXT: 15 Times The Guards Had Way Too Much Fun On Twitter

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Five Sinfully Tasty Places To Order Risotto In Dublin
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend
8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend
G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways
Wave Goodbye To Another Sunday With One Of These Reliable Life-Saving Takeaways
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
This Stunning Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot To Go For An Occasion Meal
This Stunning Restaurant Is The Perfect Spot To Go For An Occasion Meal
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
News

Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Food and Drink

Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Tasty Pizza That You Won't Feel Shite After - Here's Where You'll Find It In Dublin
New Openings

Tasty Pizza That You Won't Feel Shite After - Here's Where You'll Find It In Dublin
PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays
Dublin

PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!
Sponsored

We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group